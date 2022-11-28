1974 Datsun 260Z with a Turbo F20C

This 1974 Datsun 260Z is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L F20C inline-four making 595 hp and 353 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features factory rotating assembly, Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger, Turbosmart HyperGate 45mm wastegate, ported head, Ferrea intake and exhaust valves, Crower valve springs, and custom titanium exhaust. A S2000 six-speed manual transmission with a ScienceofSpeed twin carbon clutch sends power through a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft to a R180 rear end with a Nismo LSD. The suspension features Techno Toy Tuning adjustable control arms, tie rods, sway bars, and coilovers with Koni shocks. Watanabe 16-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes R1R tires cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. Inside are a set of Bride seats with Sabelt harnesses behind a Nardi steering wheel and Speedhut gauges. The unique car sold on Bring a Trailer for $95,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer