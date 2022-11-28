1998 Dakota with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Greg Snider’s 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport originally came with a 5.2 L Magnum V8 and five-speed manual transmission. Eventually Greg swapped the 5.2 L V8 to a 392 ci Hemi V8. The upgrade increased power but not enough for Greg. So the naturally aspirated 392 ci V8 gave way to a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. He also upgraded the drivetrain with a Stage 3 T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford Explorer 8.8-inch rear end with a Detroit locker diff. You can view more photos of the truck on Hellcat Dakota FB page.

Source: Hellcat Dakota FB page and Holley Peformance