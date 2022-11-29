Custom Porsche 912 with a 1000 hp Twin-Turbo 3.5 L Flat-Six

Wiborg Engineering built this custom Porsche 911 for Anton Cosmo in Sweden. The project started with a 1967 Porsche 912 that was stripped down to the core. Wiborg Engineering fabricated a custom tubular frame with custom MacPherson strut front and rear suspension with Corvette Z07 rear hubs. The body received a Turbo widebody, fiberglass bumpers, custom front splitter, and modified GT wing. In the back sits a twin-turbo air-cooled 3.5 L flat-six connected to a G50 five-speed manual transaxle with 935 pressure plate and flywheel. Wiborg Engineering built the motor with 935 cylinders and pistons, ported heads, dry sump, custom stainless steel manifolds, and two Garrett GTX28 Gen 2 turbochargers. It produces 1,000 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel. You can view more details and photos in Speedhunters’ article.

Source: Wiborg Engineering FB page and Speedhunters