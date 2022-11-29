Skip to content

1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II with a Jon Kaase 520 ci V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

This 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 21-29. It was built by SIC Chops in Cave Creek, Arizona with a Jon Kaase 520 ci V8 making 850 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a custom Roadster Shop chassis with Corvette C6 suspension. A set of Wilwood disc brakes hide behind Colorado Custom 40-spoke wheels. The Ron Mangus interior features Lexus seats covered in Black Onyx leather, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air, and Colorado Custom steering wheel on an Ididit steering column.

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

1956 Continental Mark II Mae with a John Kaase 520 ci big-block V8

Source: Barrett Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.