1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II with a Jon Kaase 520 ci V8

This 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 21-29. It was built by SIC Chops in Cave Creek, Arizona with a Jon Kaase 520 ci V8 making 850 horsepower. A five-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a custom Roadster Shop chassis with Corvette C6 suspension. A set of Wilwood disc brakes hide behind Colorado Custom 40-spoke wheels. The Ron Mangus interior features Lexus seats covered in Black Onyx leather, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air, and Colorado Custom steering wheel on an Ididit steering column.

Source: Barrett Jackson