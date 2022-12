Peter Björck from BJP Race released another update on his Volvoghini project. Peter continues working on the mounts for the 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo and BMW GS6-45BZ six-speed transmission. He begins fabricating the driver’s side exhaust manifold and steering linkage. Peter also installs a Hydroboost brake booster and works on the wiring harness for the Motec ECU.

Source: Peter Bjorck