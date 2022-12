Joachim Schumacher at Sleeper-Factory owns a fast Volkswagen Lupo. The FWD car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 with a DSG transmission on a custom tubular chassis. Joachim and his Lupo visited Hal Far Drag Way in Malta for the 2022 MDRA Finals. VeeDubRacing reports the pair set a personal best with a 9.062 sec quarter-mile at 156.88 mph.

Source: @sleeper_factory and VeeDubRacing