2008 Hummer H2 with a 6.6 L Duramax V8

Mash Motors built this 2008 Hummer H2 at their company in Wichita, Kansas. The factory 6.2 L L92 V8 has given way to a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax (LML) diesel V8. The diesel motor features a CP3 fuel pump and custom 4-inch exhaust. The motor sends torque to all four wheels through an Allison M1000 six-speed automatic transmission, NP dual-range transfer case, and custom front and rear driveshafts. The H2 rides on Bilstein shocks and aftermarket upper control arms, sway bars, and tie rods. A set of Fuel 22-inch wheels hold Nitto Ridge Grappler 35×12.5-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer