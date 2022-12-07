6×6 Nissan Patrol with a 1000+ hp Twin-Charged LSx V8

When Saeed Bin Suloom wanted a really unique Nissan Patrol he turned to Formula Performance Center in Dubai, UAE. There they used their talent and three Nissan Patrols to bring Saeed’s vision to life.

The heart of this beast is a twin-charged 6.2 L LSx V8 capable of 1000+ horsepower. It features forged internals, two Garrett turbochargers, 4.0 L Whipple supercharger, and two custom air-to-water intercoolers.

The V8 is paired with an upgraded 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. Behind the transmission is a custom 6×6 transfer case sending power to three Patrol axles. The transfer case allows for the driver to select between 4×4 or 6×6.

Everything rides on a stretched and reinforced chassis with a Profender 3-inch lifted suspension. The extended body required three Y61 Patrol bodies to complete. The finishing touches are custom “6×6” taillights and a six Western Blaze 20×10-inch wheels with Cooper AT3 35-inch tires.