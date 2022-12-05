1970 Charger with a 358 ci R5P7 V8

Pro Comp Custom spent 4,500 hours building this 1970 Charger called “Solo” at their company in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania. In the engine bay sits a 358 ci Dodge NASCAR R5P7 V8 built by Eatmon Racing Engines making 730 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Borla 8-stack induction, Holley EFI, custom headers, and dry sump system. A TKO-600 five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Dana 60 rear end with 4.56 gears. The Charger rides on a custom chassis with a Mustang II front, parallel 4-link rear suspension, and RideTech Shockwave air shocks. It stops thanks to a Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes covered by Lightspeed Racing 19-inch wheels. Everything is surrounded by a 3-inch chopped and 3-inch sectioned body covered in Voodoo Violet Candy paint. The unique car will auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona next year.

Source: Pro Comp Custom and Pro Comp Custom FB page