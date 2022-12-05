Fiat X1/9 Race Car with a Kawasaki Inline-Four

Davide Cironi from Drive Experience wanted to restore his first race car, a Fiat X1/9 that had seen sitting for several years. So he turned to Alessandro Polini and his company Polini Motorsport to rebuild the car for hillclimb racing in FIA E2-SH class. In the back they installed a Kawasaki 1350 cc inline-four and sequential transmission paired with a Bacci differential. The 550 kg (1212 lb) car now produces 217 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. Watch the full build series below.

Source: Drive Experience and Polini Motorsport FB page via ESD reader