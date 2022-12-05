Custom Nissan Micra with a Turbo Jaguar V6

Fury AutoWorx is building a wild Nissan Micra called “H701” at their company in the UK. When finished it will compete in the Pro Extreme class for UK Time Attack Championship but will still be street legal. The foundation of the project is a custom chassis and suspension designed by Fury AutoWorx. The car will be powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L Jaguar V6 paired with a BMW transmission and Jaguar differential. The motor will be built with a forged rotating assembly, dual valve springs, custom billet camshafts, ported heads, and Schwitzer S4T twin-scroll turbocharger. Fury AutoWorx estimates the combo will make around 900 horsepower. You can follow the project’s progress on @furyautoworx.

