This 1999 VW Beetle is for sale on The Samba in Parkersburg, West Virginia for $12,500. In the back of the car behind a custom firewall sits a 5.3 L LS4 V8 and automatic transmission on a custom cradle. The rear wheels are covered by 3-inch widened fenders. The car also has four-wheel disc brakes, aftermarket gauges, and leather seats. The listing states the transmission is slipping.

Source: The Samba via DailyTurismo