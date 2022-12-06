Fiat 131 with a Honda K24

Skip to content

Paolo Diana and his Fiat 131 competes in European rally racing. Paolo swapped the former engine, an Alfa Romeo Twin Spark inline-four for a Honda K24 inline-four built by 4Piston Racing. It produces 319 hp at 7750 rpm and 299 Nm (220 lb-ft) of torque at 5991 lb-ft of torque. The Honda motor is paired with a Gabura sequential transmission. Watch Paolo compete at 2022 Rally Legend in San Marino, Italy in the first video and a dyno run in the second video.

Source: MattyB727 Car Videos and Paolo Diana

