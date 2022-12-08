Lincoln Town Car with a Supercharged 4.6 L V8

This 2003 Lincoln Town Car Executive is for sale on Cars&Bids in Corona, California. The car is powered by a supercharged 4.6 L V8 from a SVT Cobra Terminator. The motor features a Teksid aluminum block, Manley flat-top pistons, Manley rods, 2003-2004 Cobra heads, 1998 Cobra-degreed intake camshafts, Posi Ported Eaton supercharger, 60 lb injectors, and custom exhaust. The owner estimates is making 450 hp to the wheels on 91 octane fuel. A rebuilt four-speed automatic transmission with a Gearvendors overdrive sends power through a 4-inch aluminum driveshaft to a rebuilt 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The Town Car rides on KYB shocks and Police Interceptor springs, Mercury Marauder sway bars, and Shelby GT500 19-inch wheels. Issues with the car include CarFax “minor damage” report in 2005, paint chips and scratches, sticking steering wheel buttons, and curb damage on passenger-side wheels.

Source: Cars&Bids via Jalopnik