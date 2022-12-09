2016 Porsche 991 GT3 R with a 1000 whp Twin-Turbo 3.8 L Flat-Six

Joey Seely at E-Motion Engineering set out to build his ultimate Pikes Peak race car. The foundation for the project would be a lightweight 2016 Porsche 991.1 GT3 R previously used in endurance racing.

Joey knew the factory naturally aspirated 4.0 L flat-six motor would not be enough for Pikes Peak. So he sold it and tasked EVO-SPEC in Phoenix, Arizona with rebuilding a Mezger 997 GT3 flat-six for boost.

The twin-turbo 3.8 L flat-six features CP forged pistons, Carillo forged rods, Silly Rabbit Motorsport billet intake, two Garrett G35-1050 turbochargers, Reid Washbon Racing Exhausts headers, and KSV Looms wiring. The engine made 1000 hp to the wheels on 19 psi of boost and VP Racing X85 ethanol fuel.

Joey kept the 991.1 GT3 R Recardo six-speed transaxle but sent it to be rebuilt by Bill Raider Motorsport. The transaxle bolted to the 997 generation flat-six using a 991.1 GT3 Cup bellhousing.

The car rides on E-Motion control arms, and KW Compeition 3-way adjustable shocks. It stops thanks to Alcon Racing six-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in back.

Joey Seely had a film crew follow the project’s journey to competing at Pikes Peak. The footage was combined with Larry Chen interviewing Joey about the car. Enjoy the three-part series below.

Source: @emotion_engineering and Larry Chen