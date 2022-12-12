1965 Buick Riviera with a 730 hp LSX V8

Detroit Speed built this 1965 Buick Riviera at their company in Mooresville, North Carolina. In the engine bay sits a Mast Motorsports’ 468 ci Black Label LSX V8 built to look like a Buick Nailhead V8. The motor makes 730 horsepower and features their custom 3-bolt camshaft and 295 cc heads complemented by a custom exhaust with electric-controlled cutouts. The drivetrain features a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Detroit Speed upgraded the car’s handling with one of their 1967-69 Camaro Hydroformed front subframes, custom 3-link rear suspension, and JRI hydraulic coilovers adjustable by a switch. A set of Forgeline Heritage Series wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires cover Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes from a C6 Corvette ZR1. The leather and bloodwood interior was built by Cato Custom Upholstery with a custom billet steering wheel and Classic Instruments gauges.

Source: Detroit Speed and Holley