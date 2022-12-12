BMW E24 with a S85 V10

Grzegorz Duda is back with another build for video series “Duda vs Szafrański” on the Polish channel TVN Turbo. You might remember this previous project, a Land Cruiser with a twin-turbo 1UZ V8. This time Grzegorz decided to build a custom widebody BMW E24 6-series. Under the hood he installed a 5.0 L S85 V10 from a BMW M5 E60 controlled via an Ecumaster ECU. The V10 is paired with a E92 M3 manual transmission and E60 differential with custom axles. The car rides on an E60 front suspension, E24 rear suspension, and custom 3-piece wheels.

Source: Duda Garage FB page via Tom