1979 Cadillac Hearse with a Twin-Turbo 6.5 L Detroit Diesel V8

Robert Sizemore built his unique 1979 Cadillac Superior hearse with help from his friends in the Cemetery Knights club. The 7,000 lb car is now powered by a twin-turbo 6.5 L Detroit Diesel V8. The stock motor features two T3/T4 60 mm turbochargers and a GM electric lift pump. A TH400 three-speed automatic transmission with a mild shift kit and mechanical modulator valve sits behind the diesel V8. A factory driveshaft and rear end complete the powertrain. The Series 75 chassis the car rides on features Hydro-Boosted 12-inch front disc brakes and 12-inch rear drum brakes.

