1969 Chevy G10 4×4 Van with a 350 ci V8

Jake from Machines Inc built this 1969 Chevy G10 for overlanding. The van has been in his family since his Grandfather bought it new. It came from the factory with a 250 ci inline-six and three-speed manual transmission. Jake swapped them for a 350 ci small-block V8 crate motor and TH350 automatic transmission. He also converted the van to 4WD using a NP205 transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and 12-bolt rear axle. It rides on a set of Hercules wheels with Mickey Thompson 31-inch tires.

Source: Machines Inc via Bangshift