Skip to content

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257

  • WRX

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

This 2013 Subaru WRX arrived at National Speed with rod knock. The company swapped the factory EJ255 flat-four for an IAG Performance Stage 1 EJ257 short block. They reused the EJ255 heads and installed a WRX STI 11 mm oil pump, oil cooler, IAG Performance V2 oil pickup tube, Invidia Exhaust downpipe, and GrimmSpeed top-mount intercooler. National Speed upgraded the factory manual transmission with a Advanced Clutch Technology HDSS clutch and Kartboy short throw shifter. On National Speed’s dyno the engine made 314 hp to the wheels on 93 octane fuel.

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257 flat-four

Source: National Speed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.