2013 Subaru WRX with an EJ257

This 2013 Subaru WRX arrived at National Speed with rod knock. The company swapped the factory EJ255 flat-four for an IAG Performance Stage 1 EJ257 short block. They reused the EJ255 heads and installed a WRX STI 11 mm oil pump, oil cooler, IAG Performance V2 oil pickup tube, Invidia Exhaust downpipe, and GrimmSpeed top-mount intercooler. National Speed upgraded the factory manual transmission with a Advanced Clutch Technology HDSS clutch and Kartboy short throw shifter. On National Speed’s dyno the engine made 314 hp to the wheels on 93 octane fuel.

Source: National Speed