2017 Honda Ridgeline with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo 2.2 L IndyCar V6

Hoonigan transformed a 2017 Honda Ridgeline originally used for testing by the Honda Performance Development (HPD) team into the IndyTruck. The company also supplied Hoongian with a twin-turbo 2.2 L HI18TT V6 from a 2022 IndyCar. The motor features billet steel crank and rods, billet aluminum pistons, two BorgWarner EFR 7163 turbochargers, and produces 550-750 hp on E85 fuel. Hoonigan installed the V6 in the back of the truck along with an Xtrac P1011 six-speed sequential transmission. The truck rides on a custom subframe with pushrod suspension, 2021 Acura NSX hubs and control arms. It stops thanks to Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back covered by Rotiform LTN 20-inch wheels. You can watch all the project’s progress in the build series.

Source: Hoonigan FB page and Motortrend