Fiat 500 with a Hayabusa Inline-Four

Z Cars built this Fiat 500 at their company in Ashford, UK. Sitting in the back of the car is 1340 cc inline-four from a second generation Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. The engine produces 197 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission and Quaife gear drive transfer unit with a limited-slip differential. It rides on Z Car control arms, Gaz coilovers, and Wilwood four-piston disc brakes in front with 260 mm rotors. Listen to Peter Greaves from Petrol Ped talk about the car before test driving it.

Source: Z Cars FB page