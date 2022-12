The last time we shared Alexandre Claudin’s 1968 Dodge Charger it was powered by a 5.0 L BWM S62 V8. Since then Alexandre swapped to a supercharged LS6 V8 making around 1000 horsepower. The LS6 V8 is paired with a BMW ZF six-speed manual transmission using an PMC adapter kit and Tilton triple-disc clutch. Alexandre recently took the Charger to Courchevel ski resort in France for some road and snow drifting.

Source: Alexandre Claudin FB page and Fast Car