1978 Pinto Wagon with a 3.7 L Cyclone V6

  • Pinto

1978 Ford Pinto Wagon with a Cyclone V6

EJ Fitzgerald built this 1978 Ford Pinto at his company Cool Hand Customs in Middleton, Wisconsin. The unique wagon is powered by a 2014 Ford Mustang powertrain. This means under the hood sits a 3.7 L Cyclone V6 making 305 hp (227 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. It is paired with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission sending power to a 8.8-inch rear end shortened eight inches with Moser axles. The wagon rides on a Heidt Mustang II front suspension modified by EJ Fitzgerald. The rear suspension was built from part of a Heidt 1967 Mustang rear suspension and custom center link. You can read more about the project in On All Cylinders’ article or view the full build album.

Source: On All Cylinders and ScottieDTV

