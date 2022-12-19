1962 Lincoln Continental with a LSX376 V8

This 1962 Lincoln Continental will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 21-29. The convertible is powered by a 6.2 L LSX376-B8 V8 crate motor making 476 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. It features a LSX iron block, nodular iron crank, forged aluminum pistons, LS3 heads, Holley Ultra Lo-Ram intake manifold, and custom stainless steel exhaust. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on Murray Kustom Rods control arms, Flaming River steering rack, QA1 adjustable coilovers, and Murray Kustom Rods 4-link rear suspension. Isotope Kendall 20-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes 245/40R20 tires cover disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Barrett-Jackson