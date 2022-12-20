1968 Charger with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T was built by Hot Rod Factory in East Bethel, Minnesota. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 with a Griffin aluminum radiator and stainless steel exhaust. The motor made 691 hp and 658 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. It is paired with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and narrowed Moser Dyna 60 rear end. Underneath they installed a tubular K-member, Control Freak Suspensions four-link rear suspension, and a set of Viking Performance adjustable coilovers. The car rides on US Mags wheels (18-inch front, 19-inch rear) and stops thanks to Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors.

Source: Hot Rod Factory and Bring a Trailer