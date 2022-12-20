Mercedes Sprinter with a BMW M57N

This Mercedes Sprinter (W906) was built by ABT Drift Garage in Poland. The flatbed is no longer powered by the factory 2.1 L CDI inline-four. In its place sits a turbocharged BMW M57 diesel inline-six featuring a CR-Turbo turbocharger, MJ Exhaust downpipe, and ECU modified by 109-Performance. The motor’s 280 hp is sent through a ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic gearbox using a PMC adapter kit and a Turbo Lamik TCU. A custom driveshaft sends power to the factory rear end.

Source: ABT Drift Garage and PMC Motorsport FB page