Standkes Garage is Building a 2008 Subaru WRX with a Turbo LS4 V8

Ryan at Standkes Garage started a new project. He started with a 2008 Subaru WRX STI that came with a 2.5 L EJ257 flat-four. He is swapping the EJ257 for a turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8. The motor features stock heads with upgraded valvetrain, Snake Eater Performance 210 injectors, and 1000 hp capable turbocharger. The engine is so far forward because Ryan is keeping the Subaru TY85 six-speed transmission and AWD drivetrain using a custom adapter plate. Ryan will be developing a swap kit so that others can build their own V8 powered WRX. View more photos of the project’s progress on Standkes Garage FB page or @standkes_garage

