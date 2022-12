Jean Fourie and his company 3L Engineering spent several years designing the V8 Stealth Beetle. At the heart of the project is a custom aluminum chassis that allows a VW Beetle to run a mid-engine twin-turbo Audi V8 and six-speed manual transaxle. The team at V8 Stealth Beetle put together a video explaining how the project was born. Listen to Jean explain what goes into making such a wild vehicle.

Source: V8 Stealth Beetle