1989 VW Vanagon with a Subaru Flat-Four

This 1989 Volkswagen Vanagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Sol Duc Hot Springs, Washington. The van is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L Subaru flat-four paired with a three-speed automatic transaxle rebuilt by German Transaxle of America in 2014. It rides on 16-inch wheels with 205/55 Federal Himalaya winter tires covering disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. The van comes with a roof-mounted ARB Touring awning that expands into a tent. Issues with the Vanagon include the AC does not work and corrosion in body seams and near rear wheel openings.

Source: Bring a Trailer