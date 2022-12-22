1966 Pontiac Catalina with a 750 hp Supercharged LS3 V8

Roaster Shop rolled another amazing project out of their company. The 1966 Pontiac Catalina 2+2 saw a complete makeover with a supercharged LS3 V8 built by Wegner Automotive in the engine bay. The motor’s 750 hp is sent through a Bowler T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Tilton twin-disc clutch and 9-inch rear end. The Catalina rides on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with a full independent suspension Fox RSV adjustable coilovers, Baer 14-inch brakes, and custom Greening Auto Company wheels (18×10, 19×12). The interior features Miranda Built upholstery with Hellcat seats, custom center console, Con2R steering wheel, Dakota Digital RTX gauges, Vintage Air system, and Roadster Shop billet pedal assembly. View more photos in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop