Datsun 260Z with a Turbo L28 Makes 453 hp on Dyno

Datsun Europe brought their Datsun 260Z to KMS Engine for a dyno tune. While there the turbocharged L28E inline-six made 453 hp and 633 Nm (466 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar of boost and methanol injection. The motor features a stock F54 bottom-end, stock MN47 head and camshaft, custom exhaust manifold, GTX3076R turbocharger, Audi DBW throttle body, and Audi ignition coils. Eventually the car will receive valvetrain upgrades to allow it rev to 6,800 rpm.

Source: Datsun Europe FB page and KMS Engine FB page