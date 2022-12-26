Skip to content

Lexus GS300 with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ-GTE

  • GS300

2002 Lexus GS300 with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

This 2002 Lexus GS300 visited DRAG International for a powertrain upgrade. In the engine bay they installed a twin-turbo 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six paired with a A341E four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Aristo JZS161. The engine runs on the factory Aristo ECU with a custom wiring harness. It also features a Greddy Type LS intercooler, DRAG International 3-inch downpipe, HKS dual exhaust, Aristo fuel pump, and aluminum radiator. The company also installed a set of Revel Touring Sport coilovers and ESR 19-inch wheels.

Source: DRAG International

