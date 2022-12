Vermont SportsCar (VSC) built the “Family Huckster” 1983 Subaru GL wagon for Travis Pastrana Gymkhana 2022. The unique car is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru Boxer flat-four built by VSC making 862 hp and 664 lb-ft torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a SADEV six-speed sequential transmission, VSC front differential, and SADEV rear differential. Read more about the car in our previous article

Source: Subaru