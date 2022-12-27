1969 Pontiac GTO with a Supercharged LSA V8

Metal Brothers Hot Rods built this 1969 Pontiac GTO at their company in Theodore, Alabama. In engine bay sits a supercharger 6.2 L LSA V8 with Ultimate longtube headers and a 3-inch exhaust. A Bowler T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 12-bolt rear end with 3.55 gears. The suspension features a Ridetech Pro E5 air suspension with an AGR steering box and Wilwood disc brakes. In front are six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors and the rear uses four-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. A set of Forgeline SC3C wheels (18×8, 20×10) hold Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (245/35, 275/35). The car will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan 28th.

Source: Metal Brothers Hot Rods (build album) and Barrett-Jackson via Ridetech FB page