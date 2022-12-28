BMW Z4 GT3 with a 500 hp S62 V8

K & J Racing and their BMW Z4 GT3 compete in several Australian race series. The race car is powered by a BMW S62 V8 producing 500 horsepower on 100 octane fuel. The motor features PPM billet crank, PPM forged rods and custom pistons, 440 cc injectors, eight 50 mm throttle bodies, and Ergen Motorsport custom stainless steel headers. It is paired with a Getrag six-speed transmission and Z4 rear end with Wavetrac differential and 3.46 gears. The 1300 kg car rides on Ceika adjustable coilovers, H&R sway bars, Superpro front control arms, and PMC Motorsport rear control arms. Stopping is handled by Ceika six-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in front and Ceika four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in back.

Source: K&J Racing and K&J Racing FB page