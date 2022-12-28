1972 Datsun 510 with a SR20DET

This 1972 Datsun 510 is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Winnetka, California. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four featuring CP forged pistons, Eagle rods, Brian Crower Stage 3 camshafts, Garrett GTX30 twin-scroll turbocharger, and ID1300 injectors. It also uses Platinum Racing Products R35 ignition coils, Mazworx intake manifold, Mishimoto aluminum radiator, Wiring Specialties engine wiring harness, and Haltech ECU. The motor sends power through a S13 five-speed manual transmission and custom driveshaft to a Quaife R200 limited-slip differential with 3.70 gears. The 510 rides on a Apex Engineering front suspension, Troy Ermish Racing Stage 5 adjustable coilovers, Intro 17-inch wheels, and Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires (205/45). It stops thanks to Wilwood disc brakes in front and 280ZX disc brakes in rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer