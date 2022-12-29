1970 Plymouth Superbird with a Twin-Turbo 572 ci HEMI V8

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird is powered by a twin-turbo 572 ci HEMI V8 built at Nelson Racing Engines. The all-aluminum motor features an Indy block, Callies forged crank, Oliver billet rods, JE forged pistons, Indy heads, Anteater intake manifold, dry sump system, and two water-to-air intercoolers. The motor runs a dual fuel system making 1300 hp on race fuel. It is paired with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Compushift TCU. A chromoly driveshaft sends power to a custom Currie 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.55 gears. The body sits on an Art Morrison MaxG chassis with a C6 Corvette front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. A set of Budnik wheels (18×8, 20×12) cover Wilwood six-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors.

Source: Barrett-Jackson