2001 Audi S4 with a Quad-Turbo LSx V8

Marnell Balmeo enjoyed driving his turbocharged Pontiac Firebird WS6. The power and torque delivered by the boosted V8 left a great impression. So when it came to build another project, he wanted the same thrill combined with something unique.

Marnell started with a 2001 Audi S4 (B5) that came from the factory with a twin-turbo 2.7 L V6. It is now powered by quad-turbo 6.0 L LQ4 V8 sitting on custom mounts fabricated by Marnell. The motor features forged internals, ported factory heads, and four On3 GT35 turbochargers.

Why four turbochargers? Marnell figured if he was going to build something unique, why not go all out. The V8 and four turbochargers consume a lot of space in the engine bay. Due to this Marnell relocated the radiator to the trunk.

Marnell retained the factory 01E six-speed manual transmission and AWD drivetrain thanks to a Kitcarchassis adapter. The transmission holds the power using a twin-disc clutch.

Marnell reports the car is able to reach 0-60 mph in 2.7 sec and 60-130 in 3.7 sec. You can follow the the project’s progress on @marnellbalmeo or his YT channel.