1992 Toyota HiAce with a 1UZ V8

This 1992 Toyota HiAce LWB is for sale on Trademe.co.nz in Queenstown, New Zealand for $19,500. The van is powered by a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 making 246 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a TRD intake manifold, oil cooler, Link ECU, and side-exit exhaust. The V8 is paired with a factory diesel five-speed manual transmission and rear differential. The van rides on a lowered suspension with leaf springs in rear. Advanti 18-inch wheels cover factory disc brakes in front and factory drum brakes in rear. The interior features carpet floor, custom bed and mattress, custom curtains, carpeted storage boxes, and tinted windows.

Source: Trademe.co.nz via ESD reader