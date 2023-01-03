Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

Henry McDonough wanted to combine the classic design of a Volvo 200 series with the power and reliability of a LSx V8. Diving head first into his first swap, he learned along the way with help from his friend Joe Kezo. Henry now owns a Volvo 242 DL with a 6.0 L LS2 V8 from a 2006 Pontiac GTO. The engine sits on STS Machining mounts with a FiTech throttle body and rear sump oil pan to clear the crossmember. The fuel system includes Corvette regulator, Walbro in-tank pump, and upgraded injectors controlled by a Holley Terminator ECU. Behind the V8 is a T-56 six-speed manual transmission also from the Pontiac GTO supported by a custom crossmember. The transmission uses a F-body shifter in the factory Volvo location thanks to a lever arm adapter and a modified clutch pedal from STS Machining. In the back of the car is a shortened Moser M88 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears and a TrueTrac limited-slip differential.

Source: @henryautomotive