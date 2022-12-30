1948 Chevy Truck with a 1000 hp 510 ci LSx

Ringbrothers spent years dreaming of a custom race truck. Eventually they created “ENYO” through 2,000 hours of design and 10,000 hours of labor.

The company started with a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster 1.5-ton truck. They chopped the body four inches, sectioned four inches, and channeled it. Everything was coated in BASF Glasurit “Mythic Battle Green” paint. The truck saw extensive use of carbon fiber including a belly pan, grill, brake ducts, diffuser, hood, bedsides, spoiler, door panels, seats, dashboard, and torque tube.

Ringbrothers turned to Ahlman Engineering and Roadster Shop to develop and fabricate a custom chassis. It features a fully independent cantilever suspension with custom Öhlins TTX shocks and Swift springs. A set of Brembo GTS M6 disc brakes with six-piston calipers help bring the truck to a stop.

The truck has two sets of HRE Porsche 911 wheels and tires depending on street or track use. On the street it uses 11×18 wheels with Michelin Pilot Sports 315/30R18 tires in front and 13.5×19 wheels with Bridgestone Potenza 345/35R19 tires in rear. When it is racing it uses 13×18 wheels with Goodyear Racing Eagle G-19 315/30RR18 tires in front and 15×18 wheels with Goodyear Racing Eagle G-19 365/35R18 tires in back.

At the heart of the truck is a 510 ci LSx V8 built by Goodwin Competition. The tall-deck racing engine features Kinsler LS-Sprint eight-stack injection, custom stainless steel headers, and titanium side exhaust. It produces 1,000 hp on 110 octane race fuel. Power is sent through a Bowler built Corvette torque tube and 4L80E four-speed automatic transaxle.

Source: Kahn Media and photos by John Jackson and David Heller