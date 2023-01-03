1979 GMC Jimmy with a LT1 V8

Greening Auto Company built this 1979 GMC Jimmy High Sierra at their company in Cullman, Alabama. It is powered by a 6.2 L LT1 V8 with a stainless steel exhaust, aluminum radiator, and Speartech wiring harness. A 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 12-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential and 3.73 gears. The SUV rides on a C-notched frame with power steering, lowered suspension, Baer disc brakes front and rear, and American Racing Torq Thrust II 20-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer