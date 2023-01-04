1968 Charger with a 1000 hp Hellephant V8

The Hot Rod Barn built this 1968 Dodge Charger at their company in Joliet, Illinois. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 producing 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque. The company fabricated a set of custom headers and dual 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. A Tremec Super Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Art Morrison MaxG chassis with a Corvette C6 front suspension and Watts 3-link rear suspension. A set of Baer six-piston brakes hide behind EVOD Industries custom 3-piece wheels. Stitch Girl built the interior with Napali Nero leather, Alcantara, and German Square Weave carpet.

Source: The Hot Rod Barn