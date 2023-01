FullBoost visited Dandy Engines’ dyno to watch a billet 20B three-rotor built by Promaz Automotive for a street RX-7 FD be tuned. The engine features Billetpro billet plates, Pro-Jay Sniper intake, six injectors, Garrett G45 turbocharger, and FuelTech FT600 ECU. On the dyno the motor made 728 hp (542 kW) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) on 98 RON fuel. When they switched to E85 fuel, it made 908 hp (677 kW) and 599 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque.

Source: FullBoost