Ford F-150 Lightning with a 1100 whp Supercharged Coyote V8

Clint Rucker drives a unique Ford F-150 Lightning to his engineering job at ProCharger. The truck has seen several engine configurations and is now powered by a supercharged 5.2 L Modular V8 and 6R80E six-speed automatic transmission. The V8 features a 5.2 L Predator block, forged internals, Boss 302 intake manifold, and ProCharger F-1A-94 supercharger. The combo produces 1,100 horsepower to the wheels. Clint used his truck to develop a install kit to allow 1996-1988 F-150 trucks with a Coyote V8 swap to run a ProCharger.

Source: ProCharger