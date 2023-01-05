1973 Pontiac Firebird with a LS1 V8

This 1973 Pontiac Firebird visited All Speed Customs for a complete rebuild. In the engine bay the company installed a 5.7 L LS1 V8 with an upgraded Comp camshaft resulting in 500 horsepower. Behind the V8 sits a TR6060 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Moser 12-bolt rear end with 3.55 gears. Underneath they installed Ridetech’s Strongarm coilover front suspension and their 4-link coilover rear suspension. The car stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston disc brakes in front and four-piston disc brakes in rear. The interior features Corbeau seats refinished in leather, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage AC system, and a Ididit steering column.

Source: All Speed Customs