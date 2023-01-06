Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

This 2009 Porsche Cayman S (987.2) originally came with a 3.4 L flat-six. It is now powered by a 3.8 L flat-six from a 911 Carrera S with Fabspeed headers and Soul exhaust. Power is sent to the wheels through a PDK seven-speed transaxle with a Guard limited-slip differential. The car rides on an upgraded suspension with JRZ RS Pro coilovers. The exterior features carbon fiber doors, Cayman Interseries carbon fiber wing, and Getty Design carbon fiber front bumper. Inside is Recaro seats with Schroth safety harnesses and Sparco steering wheel surrounded by a DeMan Motorsport roll cage.

Source: Collecting Cars