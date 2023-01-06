Skip to content

Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

This 2009 Porsche Cayman S (987.2) originally came with a 3.4 L flat-six. It is now powered by a 3.8 L flat-six from a 911 Carrera S with Fabspeed headers and Soul exhaust. Power is sent to the wheels through a PDK seven-speed transaxle with a Guard limited-slip differential. The car rides on an upgraded suspension with JRZ RS Pro coilovers. The exterior features carbon fiber doors, Cayman Interseries carbon fiber wing, and Getty Design carbon fiber front bumper. Inside is Recaro seats with Schroth safety harnesses and Sparco steering wheel surrounded by a DeMan Motorsport roll cage.

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

2009 Porsche Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

Source: Collecting Cars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.