1970 Mercedes 280 SE with a M113 V8

This 1970 Mercedes 280 SE (W111) was built by Mechatronik in Pleidelsheim, Germany. In the engine bay they swapped a 5.5 L M113 V8 capable of 360 hp (265 kW) and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) of torque. The V8 is more powerful and lighter than the factory 2.8L M130 inline-six. Mechatronik pairs the V8 with a NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission and their limited-slip differential. The coupe rides on a lowered sports suspension using KW Automotive springs and shocks. A set of 15×7 wheels cover W126 calipers with 280 mm rotors in front and W111 calipers with 273 mm rotors in back. All the performance upgrades allow the 280SE reach 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds.

Source: Mechatronik