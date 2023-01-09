1975 Lancia Fulvia Coupe with a Subaru EJ25

This 1975 Lancia Fulvia Coupe 1.3 S is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Glendale, Colorado. The owner swapped the factory 1.3 L V4 (included in sale) for a 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four from a 2002 Subaru Outback. They also swapped the factory transaxle (included in sale) for a Subaru five-speed manual transaxle. It features a Bremar Automotion block-off plate, spool gear, Hasport cable-to-hydraulic clutch adaptor, and custom axles. The car rides on QA1 adjustable coilovers in front and leaf springs in back. A set of Cromodora 14-inch wheels with Vredestein Sprint Classic tires cover disc brakes front and back. Issues with the car include engine backfires occasionally, paint issues, and warn rear window trim.

Source: Bring a Trailer